Best Buy recalls over 900,000 pressure cookers for burn hazard

Over 900,000 pressure cookers from Best Buy are being recalled due to burn hazard concerns after it was discovered the product was incorrectly labeled.

A report from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission published on Thursday said about 930,000 Insignia Multi-Function pressure cookers have incorrect volume markings, which can cause consumers to overfill the pot and the pot to expel hot food and liquids upon opening.

The Insignia 6qt Multicooker, the Insignia 8qt Multicooker, and the Insignia 6qt cooker pot insert all are being recalled, the report states.

The recalled pressure cookers were sold at Best Buy throughout the U.S. and Canada from October 2017 to June 2023.

Contact Best Buy toll-free at (888)-359-4485 or online.