Benton County officials urge public to look out for scamming calls from person posing as deputy

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office is urging people to look out for scamming calls from someone claiming to be a deputy.

On Monday, members of the public told the sheriff’s office they were contacted by someone posing as a “Sgt. Brown” from the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.

The caller told victims they had pending civil process papers to be served and asked people for their names, dates of birth and email addresses.

The sheriff’s office states that each of the victims said they realized it was a scam call and ended contact with the scammer before any financial information was exchanged.

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office says it does not employ anyone named Sgt. Brown and will never ask for banking information or payments over the phone.

Authorities highlight that criminals often pose as government or law enforcement officials to steal money or personal information.

Anyone receiving a phone call from this person should hang up on the caller and contact the Benton County Sheriff’s Office at 320-968-7201.