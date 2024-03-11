Benilde-St. Margaret’s to welcome sixth-grade students starting in 2025

For the first time in its history, Benilde-St. Margaret’s will expand to welcome sixth-grade students into its school.

The school will provide its “holistic college-prep education” to students in grades 6-12 starting in the 2025-26 school year.

“The addition of a sixth grade is in part our response to a growing desire and sustained interest in Catholic education across the Twin Cities,” said BSM President Danielle Hermanny. “BSM is well positioned to meet the needs of current and future families. This expansion makes it possible for students from both private and public schools to make a seamless transition from elementary school to our middle and high school, where they will receive an exceptional college-prep education that prepares them for college and beyond.”

According to the school, more families will benefit from the 27 college credit opportunities, 23 AP courses, 160+ courses, 37 national merit scholars in the last five years, and nearly 70 athletic and co-curricular opportunities.

The announcement comes as part of the school’s 50th anniversary of the merger of St. Margaret’s Academy and Benilde High School in 1974.

“It is fitting for BSM to again evolve to meet the needs of families, as it has throughout its history,” Hermanny said, adding, “Our faculty and staff are committed to providing the best educational experience for students, and we’re excited to do the same for the inaugural sixth grade class in fall 2025.”

