Benilde-St. Margaret’s finds its next president

The next president has been announced at Benilde St. Margaret’s school.

Danielle Palkert Hermanny has been hired as the new president of the school, according to the Benilde-St. Margaret’s Board of Directors.

The appointment is effective May 15, according to a press release.

Hermanny graduated from BSM in 2003 and previously worked at the University of St. Thomas since 2016 as the associate vice president for equity compliance and Title IX coordinator.

She also worked in the Office of the President as general counsel and special assistant to the president and was a theology instructor at the University of Portland in Oregon.

“I am incredibly grateful for this opportunity to return home to BSM,” Hermanny said. “I’m looking forward to working with our dedicated faculty and staff to cultivate a community that fosters belonging, equally values academic rigor and faith exploration, and supports our students in using their gifts and talents to meet the needs of the now and future world.”

Hermanny got her B.A. degree in English and a minor in Theology from the University of Notre Dame and graduated cum laude from the University of Notre Dame’s Law School.

The search for a new president began when Dr. Adam Ehrmantraut stepped down in July 2022. Since then, Meghan Lind DesLauriers has served as interim president.

“As an alum of Benilde-St. Margaret’s, Danielle shares our commitment to excellence in Catholic education and our charisms,” said Laura Portz, chair of the BSM Board of Directors. “We were extremely impressed with Danielle’s professional experience, her ability to make a positive and lasting impact in educational environments, and her passion for providing the best educational experience for students.”

Benilde St. Margaret’s is a Catholic school with over 1,150 students in grades 7-12 from Minneapolis, St. Paul, and surrounding communities.