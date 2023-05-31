Bemidji woman sentenced to nearly 3 decades in prison for fatally shooting brother-in-law

A Bemidji woman has learned her future after fatally shooting her brother-in-law, court records show.

Janelle Lorraine Johnson, 38, was sentenced Tuesday by Judge Jeanine Brand in Beltrami County Court to nearly 343 months – roughly 28.5 years – at the Shakopee Correctional Facility. She will get credit for 74 days already served.

Johnson was convicted on one count of second-degree intentional murder, according to court records. That charge carries a maximum sentence of 40 years.

Court records show Johnson was found guilty in March following a jury trial.

Court records show that on Dec. 26, 2020, Johnson called the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office to report she had just shot her brother-in-law, Jesse Farris.

Deputies responded to 5036 Lavinia Road northeast at 12:15 a.m., where they found Farris laying facedown on the ground, the complaint adds. Farris was declared dead at the scene.

Law enforcement simultaneously responded to Johnson’s location at Paul Miller Lane, where they arrested Johnson.

Johnson told Beltrami deputies that she had been home during the evening of Dec. 25 when her sister, Farris’ wife, informed her that Farris was abusive towards her and her children, according to the complaint.

Johnson and her husband later went to Farris’ house in Bemidji to confront him about alleged domestic abuse against Johnson’s sister. An argument ensued, and Johnson said she shot Farris.

Attorney General Ellison said that Farris had been shot three times, including in the back.