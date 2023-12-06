Bemidji Schools move to online learning day Wednesday due to ‘credible threat’
Bemidji Area Schools announced classes on Wednesday, Dec. 6 will move to e-learning after a “credible threat” was made against the district.
Screenshots shared by the Bemidji Police Department that were posted on social media say law enforcement informed school officials of the threat around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday.
Families are advised to check Skyward-connected emails, voicemails and the online learning plan for more information.
Additional details are expected to be shared Wednesday afternoon.