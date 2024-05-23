Bemidji police seeking help in locating missing vulnerable man

Bemidji authorities are seeking the public’s help in finding a vulnerable adult who was last seen on May 8.

Michael Stuart, 61, was last seen leaving the 900 block of Sixth Street Southeast at around 4 a.m. on May 8. His family hasn’t been in contact with him and is concerned for his welfare.

Stuart has previously lived in Nebraska, Wisconsin and California, and authorities say he may be trying to return to one of those states.

He has been diagnosed with several significant mental health disabilities.

Stuart was last seen wearing jeans, a green/camouflage jacket and a ball cap.

Authorities say he is 5-foot-3 and weighs 140 pounds. He has an inch-long beard and longer gray hair around his ears, as well as blue eyes.

If you have seen Stuart or have information on his whereabouts, call 911 or Bemidji Police at 218-333-9111.