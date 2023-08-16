Bemidji police asking public for surveillance video that could help in homicide investigation

Bemidji police are asking the public to check home surveillance video for any “suspicious activity” that could help in a homicide investigation.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS sister station WDIO initially reported that officers responded to a request for a welfare check in the 1200 block of Minnesota Avenue Northwest on Saturday night. They then found a man who was dead. Detectives believe he died of “homicidal violence.”

Bemidji detectives say they believe the incident happened on Aug. 10 between 8 p.m. and midnight in the area from 11th Street Northwest to 12th Street Northwest and from Irvine Avenue Northwest to Bemidji Avenue Northwest.

Officials believe there is no danger to the public and are considering this a “random incident.”

Anyone with information or video is asked to contact Detective Guy Schermerhorn at (218) 333-8361.