Bemidji authorities seeking help finding missing 12-year-old

Officials with the Bemidji Police Department (BPD) are asking for the public’s help in finding 12-year-old Shania Graves.

Graves was last seen getting on the bus for school, but she did not attend school. Officials say she is 5’4″, 150 pounds, and was wearing a maroon sweater with white sweatpants.

A Facebook post from BPD said Graves was reported missing on October 3.

If you have any information regarding Shania Graves’ location, please contact the Bemidji Police Department at 218-333-9111.