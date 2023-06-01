Beltrami County announces location for new jail

Beltrami County announced the location of its new jail.

During a special meeting Wednesday, the county’s Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to enter a contract for the acquisition of a property in southwest Bemidji. The 16.9-acre property sits on the west side of Jefferson Avenue, north of U.S. Highway 2, the county said.

Courtesy of Beltrami County

Many factors were included in the selection process, and over 15 properties were considered. The Board’s top choice wasn’t selected due to the current occupants not wanting to sell.

The selected property has access to the highway, has water and sewer utilities in the street and has no existing structures.

The county said it purchased the property for $540,000 and will close on the deal in August.

Beltrami County is required to build a new jail due to the age and construction of the current jail. New regulations from the Department of Corrections have caused the current jail to become antiquated and in need of replacement for the safety of inmates and staff.