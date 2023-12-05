Bed bugs found at southern Minnesota high school

Officials with Austin Public Schools notified students and caregivers of a bed bug issue on Monday afternoon.

As initially reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS sister station KAAL, Austin High School Principal Matt Schmit sent out an alert saying officials at the high school discovered the issue, did an investigation, and are coordinating a response.

The high school said they’re aligning their response with the Minnesota Department of Health’s guidelines on bed bugs, adding they’re prioritizing the health and safety of students.

Austin Public Schools Superintendent Joey Page says this incident was confined to a single area and that they are monitoring the situation.

“We understand that situations like this can be concerning, and we want to reassure you that we are doing everything possible to ensure a safe and healthy environment. Bed bugs do not spread disease and are not considered dangerous, although some people can have an allergic reaction,” Superintendent Joey Page of Austin Public Schools said.

