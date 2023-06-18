Becker County Sheriff’s Office investigating death of man possibly struck by vehicle

The Becker County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating after a man was found dead on County Highway 4 near the intersection on Dahldren Beach Road in Lake Park Township early Sunday morning.

The sheriff’s office said deputies responded to a call from a female who said she “possibly hit someone who was lying in the middle of the road” just after 4 a.m.

The victim was dead when law enforcement arrived, according to the Becker County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities have not yet released any names of the people involved and say the incident is still under investigation.