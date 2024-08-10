Becker County investigating death; 1 suspect in custody

The Becker County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating the death of a man who died early Saturday morning.

On Saturday at 1:20 a.m. the sheriff’s office said they got a report of a man who had been shot at 30397 US Hwy. 10, Lot #12 in Frazee.

Emergency personnel arrived on the scene and attempted lifesaving efforts but were unsuccessful, and the man was declared dead at the scene.

A short time later at 2:00 a.m., the sheriff’s office said they arrested 31-year-old Willis Charles McDonald of rural Frazee in connection to the incident. McDonald was booked into the Beck County jail as the sheriff’s office continues to investigate the incident.

The Becker County Sheriff’s Office said there is no current threat to the public, and that the victim’s name would be released once his family is notified.