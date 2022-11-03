BCA, St. Paul PD request help locating missing teenage girls

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and St. Paul Police Department are asking for the public’s help in locating two missing teens.

Znaya Gordon, 16, and Anastasia Miller, 17, were last seen at around 5 p.m. on Tuesday walking away from a residence on the 1200 block of Seventh Street East in St. Paul, authorities said.

Gordon has black and purple braids in her hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink and blue jacket with the word “Love” written in white letters, authorities said. She is 5-foot-5 and 230 pounds.

Miller has short brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink bonnet, maroon sweatshirt with word “pink” written on it in silver letters, black leggings, and was carrying a tan backpack, according to officials. She is 5-foot-5 and 200 pounds.

Both girls are known to hang out in the downtown St. Paul area, authorities said.

Anybody with information on either of the teens is asked to contact the St. Paul Police Department at 651-291-1111.