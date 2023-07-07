BCA report: 179 no-knock warrants issued in Minnesota in 2022

The state’s first full-year no-knock warrant report has been released.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) released the 2022 report on Friday, marking the department’s first no-knock warrant report with a full year of data.

The BCA’s first-ever no-knock warrant report was issued in December but contained only data from the final few months of 2021 because that’s when the state law requiring annual no-knock warrant reports went into effect.

According to the latest report, 185 no-knock warrants were requested in Minnesota in 2022 and all but six were granted. However, only 158 of those were then executed, and all but 10 of those executed led police to the evidence they were looking for, the BCA’s report states. The agency notes that one warrant was excluded from the report because it was a U.S. Marshals Service warrant in Hennepin County and the state doesn’t have information about the warrant from federal officials.

The report already appears to show a decline in the use of no-knock warrants last year, as 132 warrants were requested and 129 issued in just the final four months of 2021.

Data shows the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office used no-knock warrants much more than any other agency in the state, accounting for 76 of the requests and 75 of those granted. The only other agencies that requested and got at least 10 no-knock warrants last year were:

Brooklyn Park Police — 14 requested, 10 issued.

Minneapolis Police — 11 requested and issued.

St. Cloud Police — 11 requested and issued.

The report also notes that 102 of the executed warrants were done so by a task force, with the Hennepin County Violent Offender Task Force executing 31 and the county’s West Metro Drug Task Force handling another 25.

A total of four people listed as the subjects of no-knock warrants were hurt while law enforcement executed those warrants last year. None of them died, according to the report.

No-knock warrants came under heavy scrutiny after the death of Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Kentucky, in 2020, then again in early 2022 when Amir Locke was killed during a police raid in Minneapolis.

Locke’s death and the renewed outrage over the use of no-knock warrants help spur legislation at the Minnesota Capitol this year to significantly restrict how the warrants can be used. That legislation was approved and just went into effect on July 1.

Under the new law, no-knock warrants can only be issued if law enforcement can’t wait to search an area until it’s unoccupied and the person or people inside pose an immediate threat of injury or death to officers if law enforcement announced their presence before entering.

Click here to see the BCA’s full 2022 report.