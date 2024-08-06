BCA: Minneapolis day care employee arrested on suspicion of capturing nude photos of children

A 39-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of producing child sexual abuse material at a Minneapolis day care, according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

Eric Phillip Allen of Minneapolis was brought into custody after BCA agents acting on a tip executed a search warrant at his home on Monday and recovered nude images of children, some of which appeared to be taken at the child care facility where Allen works.

Investigators are now working to identify the children and notify their families. The child care center is cooperating with the investigation.

Allen remains in custody at the Hennepin County Jail on probable cause pornographic work involving minors. Formal charges are expected to be filed in the coming days.

Anyone with information that could aid investigators is asked to contact the BCA at 651-793-7000.