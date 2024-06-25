BCA looking for teen who has been missing since April

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) is trying to locate a teen who went missing almost three months ago.

15-year-old Ezariah Lenay Hall was last seen on April 5, after she left her St. Cloud residence to go to Brooklyn Center and the Twin Cities area. However, she has not returned, and she has not spoken with her family over the phone since then. The BCA said she is possibly in Brooklyn Center, the Minneapolis/St. Paul area or Edina.

Hall is described as 5’2″ and 115 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing light blue ripped jeans, a black hoodie and white and black Jordan shoes.

If you have any information on Hall’s whereabouts, please contact the St. Cloud Police Department at 320-345-4444 or the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office at 320-259-3702.