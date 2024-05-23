BCA issues missing alert for 14-year-old St. Cloud girl

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding a 14-year-old girl who hasn’t been seen in a month.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) issued an alert on Thursday for Cilia Abwoyo Langoya, who ran away from a youth shelter in St. Cloud on the night of April 24.

The BCA says Langoya has a history of running away and there is concern for her well-being.

She’s described as being around 5-foot-3 and 150 pounds with brown eyes. She had may have removed the blond from her hair at this time, the agency added.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call police at 320-345-4332.