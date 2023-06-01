BCA issues alert for missing Cloquet man

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing Cloquet man.

An alert from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) says 82-year-old Larry Kallberg left his home around 4 p.m. Tuesday in a beige 2009 Chevrolet Tahoe. He hasn’t been seen or heard from since then.

The BCA says Kallberg is around 5-foot-7 and 185 pounds with gray hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing black cargo/carpenter pants, a black polo shirt with thin, horizontal navy blue stripes, and white shoes.

Authorities and family aren’t sure where Kallberg was headed.

Anyone who sees or knows where Kallberg might be is asked to call 911 or Carlton County dispatchers at 218-384-4185.