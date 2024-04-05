BCA issues alert for missing and endangered woman last seen in Hudson

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing and endangered woman.

According to the agency, 45-year-old Alycia Sue Hofkes was last seen in a Hudson, Wis., treatment facility.

Hofkes, who authorities say was being treated for drug addiction, left the facility against medical advice around Feb. 24 and hasn’t been heard from since. She isn’t believed to have a phone, vehicle or money.

Authorities describe Hofkes as 5-foot-1 and 110 pounds with hazel-colored eyes. Her hair is described as being blonde but shaved.

If you’ve seen Hofkes, you’re asked to contact the Oakdale Police Department at 651-738-1025.