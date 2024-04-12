BCA issues alert for missing and endangered St. Cloud man

State authorities say they need your help in finding a man who was last seen months ago.

According to the alert issued early Friday morning by the Minnesota BCA, 37-year-old Shane Lewis Wozney was last seen on Feb. 11, 2024, in the St. Cloud area. Due to the amount of time that has passed, the BCA says he is listed as being endangered.

Wozney uses American Sign Language as his primary language and is deaf. He typically wears a hat, has an Eagle’s head tattoo on his back and usually has a pair of black-framed glasses.

Authorities describe Wozney as being 5’11, weighs 180 pounds, has brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing an orange baseball hat with a dark colored hat under it, a tan or green colored button-up jacket, blue jeans, and tan work boots.

No information was immediately provided about any transportation method he may be using.

If you see Wozney, you’re asked to contact St. Cloud police.