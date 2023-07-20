BCA issues alert for missing 17-year-old in Swift County

Law enforcement officials are asking the public to be on the lookout for a 17-year-old girl who hasn’t been seen or heard from since early Sunday morning.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) issued a missing person alert Thursday for Priscilla Tena, of Kerkhoven.

The agency says Tena is known to frequent the Willmar and Montevideo areas.

She’s described as being 4-foot-11 and around 103 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees her or has information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call the Swift County Sheriff’s Office at 320-843-3133.