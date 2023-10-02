BCA identifies man shot by deputy in Granite Falls, says he’s out of hospital

Authorities have identified the man who was shot by a deputy during an attempted arrest last week in Granite Falls.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) says members of the CEE-VI (Cooperative Enforcement Effort) Drug Task Force were trying to arrest 23-year-old Dylan McKaide Anderson-Butler on a warrant on Sept. 27. The task force stopped a vehicle that Anderson-Butler was in but when the car stopped, he ran toward the Granite Falls City Cemetery.

While chasing after him, the BCA says one deputy fired his Taser at Anderson-Butler while the other deputy fired his rifle. Both deputies were from the Swift County Sheriff’s Office.

Anderson-Butler was hit by the shot from the rifle and was hospitalized with what the BCA classified as “serious” injuries. However, the injuries weren’t specified.

The BCA also didn’t publicly identify the deputies, saying they were working undercover and are protected by state law. The agency says both deputies have been placed on standard administrative leave.

Neither of the deputies had body cameras on them and their squad cameras didn’t capture the shooting, officials say.

Anderson-Butler is expected to recover and has already been released from the hospital and moved into police custody, the BCA said Monday.

The BCA is investigating the incident and will provide its findings to the Chippewa County Attorney’s Office for review and consideration of potential charges.