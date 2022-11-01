BCA, Carlton County Sheriff’s Office ask for help finding missing 38-year-old

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) and the Carlton County Sheriff’s Office are requesting help in locating 38-year-old Lucas Dudden.

Dudden’s family and friends have not heard from him since he left Carlton on Oct. 25, authorities said. His last known location was in McGregor, where his vehicle and belongings were found, according to officials.

Dudden is 5-foot-8 and 165 lbs, with sandy brown hair and blue eyes, according to authorities.

Anybody with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact the Carlton County Sheriff’s

Office at 218-384-3236.