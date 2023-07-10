BBB warns of scammers on Prime Day

The event will happen this week.

Amazon’s annual Prime Day sales event takes place this week, and many other retailers are also running competing sales.

However, as shoppers gear up for discounts, officials are warning consumers to watch for scams.

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) urges shoppers to be careful and make sure an exciting shopping time doesn’t lead to falling victim to phishing scams, misleading advertisements or lookalike websites.

The BBB has the following tips for online shoppers:

Email phishing attempts that appear to come from popular retailers. The BBB says phishing attempts increase during busy shopping times, like over Prime Day or Black Friday. Shoppers should also track all purchases, where it’s from and tracking numbers.

For more information from the BBB or to report a scam, click here.