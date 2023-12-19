Basilica of St. Mary announces Christmas celebrations

Christmas celebrations at The Basilica of St. Mary are approaching and the church has released its schedule for Christmas Eve and Christmas.

Christmas Eve celebrations will commence at 2 p.m. with the Christmas Vigil Eucharist and run through the midnight Solemn Eucharist.

On Christmas Day, celebrations begin as early as 7:30 a.m. with the Eucharist at Dawn and go on through the 5 p.m. Eucharist.

“All are welcome to join us for a glorious Christmas celebration with beautiful music, liturgy, and community. We look for seeing you here and sharing the warmth of God’s love,” said Fr. Daniel Griffith, pastor and rector of The Basilica of St. Mary.

The full schedule of events on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day can be found below:

December 24, Christmas Eve

2:00 p.m.: Christmas Vigil Eucharist

5:00 p.m.: Christmas Vigil Eucharist

7:30 p.m.: Christmas Vigil Eucharist

11:00 p.m.: Choral Music

11:30 p.m.: Vigil of Lights

Midnight: Solemn Eucharist

December 25, Christmas Day

7:30 a.m.: Eucharist at Dawn

9:30 a.m.: Solemn Eucharist

Noon: Solemn Eucharist

5:00 p.m.: Eucharist

Some masses are set to be livestreamed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. CLICK HERE for more information on how to watch the livestream.