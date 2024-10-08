Bartz Snow Sculptures cancelled due to a lack of funds

Bartz Snow Sculptures organizers – known for their yearly snow creations – have announced they won’t be able to create a sculpture in New Brighton this year.

The organization announced Monday that, due to a lack of funds, its yearly tradition of creating a giant snow art piece in the city won’t be possible in 2024.

The organization said there was a possibility the event could still happen this year but said it would have to do so in a different city. They also stated they were exploring the possibility of holding the sculpture as an event every other year to help ease the financial burden.

It comes almost one month after a GoFundMe was set up with a $25,000 goal to help fund labor, supplies and additional costs.

However, it fell well short of its goal, raising only over $4,500 in the month it was up. Bartz said it is still planning to keep the event going in the future, despite the set back.

“It takes a lot of time, money and resources,” Bartz wrote. “We will be actively working on more corporate sponsorships so we can keep this even going.”

Bartz said on their GoFundMe that if they fell short of their goal, the donations would be given to World Vision for clean water, which helps the sculpture’s mission of providing clean water to those in need.