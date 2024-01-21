Bartz brothers unveil their biggest snow sculpture yet, ‘Sparky’ the seal

At New Brighton’s “Brave the Brr” event Saturday, the Bartz brothers unveiled their annual snow sculpture.

This year’s creation — a 21-foot tall, 50-foot long seal named Sparky, inspired by Como Zoo’s Sparky the Seal. They say it’s their biggest yet.

Much like other winter activities this year, the Bartz brothers say the warm weather made them change their technique.

“We changed a lot of our techniques,” said Austin Bartz. “We learned a lot of different things. We actually have a snow machine. So we made almost all of this with artificial snow. So it was a big challenge.”

The brothers are also collecting donations at the sculpture for World Vision to provide clean water in Africa.