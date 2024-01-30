Barry Manilow, Rob Zombie, Alice Cooper to play in St. Paul this August

Three longtime musicians are coming to St. Paul to perform this year, and for one of them, it’s the last time.

“Copacabana” singer Barry Manilow announced details regarding his final concert in St. Paul on Tuesday. The show will begin at 7 p.m. on August 2.

Meanwhile, Alice Cooper and Rob Zombie are set to perform later in the month with special guests Ministry and Filter for the Freaks on Parade 2024 Tour. The 21-city tour will play at the Xcel Energy Center at 6 p.m. on August 25.

Tickets for the events go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 10.

For more information on the Freaks on Parade Tour and to purchase tickets, CLICK HERE. For more information on and tickets to Barry Manilow’s last show, CLICK HERE.