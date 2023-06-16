Barron County motorcycle, deer crash leaves man dead

Authorities say a 44-year-old man is dead after he hit a deer outside of Barron, Wis. with his motorcycle.

Deputies from the Barron County Sheriff’s Office responded to a motorcycle crash on 18th Street near 8th Avenue at 8:22 p.m. on Wednesday.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the man was driving on 18th Street when he hit the animal.

The man was flown from the scene but died at the hospital, officials say.

The man’s name hasn’t been released as of this time.

Authorities add the man’s death is the fifth traffic fatality of the year within Barron County.