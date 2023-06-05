Barron County man arrested in mother’s stabbing

A western Wisconsin man is in jail and his mother is hospitalized after she was stabbed Monday morning.

The Barron County Sheriff’s Department says dispatchers were called at around 8:45 a.m. and told by the woman that her son had stabbed her in the neck area.

She then ran from the house and her son remained inside.

The sheriff’s office says deputies arrived and arrested 30-year-old Michael Townsend. He remains in jail, pending formal charges by the county attorney.

The 54-year-old woman was airlifted to a hospital in serious condition.

The case remains under investigation.