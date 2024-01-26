Barron County gas station sells winning Powerball ticket worth $1M

A ticket bought at a Barron County gas station is leaving someone a millionaire.

According to the Wisconsin Lottery, a winning Powerball ticket worth $1 million was sold at the Cumberland Cenex on Carlone Street ahead of the drawing held on Wednesday, Jan. 24.

The winning numbers were 1, 5, 32, 50 and 64, with a Powerball of 8. The winning ticket sold in Barron matched all five numbers but missed the Powerball.

According to lottery officials, the store will receive $20,000 for selling the winning ticket.

Vernita Craine, the store’s manager, said the business has only been operating for three years in the city of just over 2,200 people.

The winner will have 180 days to claim their prize, which must be done in person at the Madison Lottery office for prizes worth at least $200,000. Before heading to the office, the winner will need to make an appointment by calling 608-261-4916.