Barron County crash leaves 1 dead

The Barron County Sheriff’s Office say a man is dead after a crash on Friday evening.

According to the Barron County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to 29th Street near 7th Avenue just east of Chetek at 7:12 p.m. on Friday for a crash involving a single vehicle.

When deputies arrived, they say the man inside the vehicle was already dead. Their investigation shows the driver, identified as 28-year-old Zach Kahl of Chetek, didn’t stop at the intersection and lost control of his vehicle due to high speed.

No other crash details were immediately provided.