Barriers to be placed in Folwell Park to deter vehicles

The Minneapolis Park & Recreation Board (MPRB) said logs and other obstacles are being placed at “various locations” to deter vehicles from driving through Folwell Park.

A news release from the MPRB reminds people that driving through the park is illegal and unsafe. The obstacles are meant to be temporary in order to prevent people from doing so.

Any park-goers are also asked to report any vehicles in the park (other than law enforcement vehicles) by calling 911.

Feedback on improvements to the park can be given by filling out a survey found here.

