Bar dedicated to women’s sports announces opening date in Minneapolis

The Seward neighborhood will be getting a new business next year.

On Wednesday, A Bar of Their Own posted on social media that it will be opening on the 2200 block of East Franklin Avenue in the building formerly housed Tracy’s Saloon and Eatery, which closed in September after 44 years of business.

According to owner Jillian Hiscock, A Bar of Their Own will be Minnesota’s first sports bar dedicated to only women’s sports.

In the 18-second video post, it says the bar aims to be up and running in March of 2024. An exact date wasn’t provided.

We can’t contain our excitement any longer—A Bar of Their Own is opening in the Seward neighborhood in March 2024! 🔥🔥 #womenssports #womanowned #queerowned pic.twitter.com/JXOnvFN6sU — A Bar of Their Own (@abaroftheirown) December 6, 2023