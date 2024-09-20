Ballot error in Faribault County incorrectly labeled House candidates’ parties

Some ballots in Faribault County incorrectly labeled candidates’ party affiliation, a spokesperson for the Secretary of State’s Office said Friday.

County officials discovered the mistake on Friday, the first day of early voting. The Secretary of State’s Office said 17 misprinted ballots were issued.

State Rep. Peggy Bennett, R-Albert Lea, who represents District 23A, says she was contacted by a Republican supporter on Friday who asked when she became a Democrat. The supporter said he cast his ballot Friday morning and noticed the error.

The Secretary of State’s website shows Bennett is running against Joe Staloch, a member of the DFL.

The Republican National Committee says they also received reports of the error.

A Secretary of State spokesperson confirmed the ballots for State Representative District 23A issued by Freeborn, Steele, and Waseca counties accurately list the candidates’ parties and emphasized that the misprint is limited to Faribault County.

In a statement, Staloch said, “I was made aware of this issue earlier today. I also know that the Secretary of State’s office and Faribault County are working swiftly and diligently to ensure every voter’s ballot is correct.”

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS has reached out to Faribault County for a comment.