Bald eagle injured in Lino Lakes

A bald eagle is resting up at the Raptor Center after a rough landing in the north metro.

The Lino Lakes Police Department said the bird and another bald eagle crashed down into a parking lot in the city.

It’s not clear what happened, but one of the two eagles flew away. The other injured its wing.

The Department of Natural Resources (DNR) assisted in helping the wounded eagle, who was taken by volunteers to the University of Minnesota’s Raptor Center for treatment.