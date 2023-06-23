Back to the 50's, Twin Cities Jazz Fest this weekend

While the Taylor Swift concerts and Twin Cities Pride Festival are expected to draw hundreds of thousands of people to downtown Minneapolis this weekend, those aren’t the only events taking place in the Twin Cities.

The 49th annual Back to the 50’s classic car show is happening at the State Fairgrounds.

A special kickoff rally rolled into Mancini’s in St. Paul Thursday, and the show runs through Sunday.

Tickets start at $15.

Click here to see the online visitor’s guide.

The 25th annual Twin Cities Jazz Festival is also this weekend in St. Paul’s Lowertown neighborhood.

The festival features two days of music and performances in more than a dozen venues. Plus, it’s all free.

For more information and a schedule of performances, click here.