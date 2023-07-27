Bachman’s begins planting poinsettias ahead of holiday season

They are planting more than 70,000 of the holiday staple this week.

While the weather is anything but holiday-like, a well-known plant store in Minnesota is already planning for the upcoming winter season.

Bachman’s has started planting poinsettias, and company officials say this week there will be more than 70,000 planted so they’re ready for Christmas.

Each poinsettia is potted by hand on a moving conveyor belt.

Eventually, the greenhouse will be full of red, white and pink plants.

According to the company, each year 15% of their crop goes to churches and other wholesale groups for fundraisers happening around the holiday season.