Baby squirrels saved from wood chipper by Eagan resident

An Eagan resident saved a group of baby squirrels from peril on Monday.

The resident needed to have a tree cut down but asked the workers if she could check for squirrels before the tree went in the wood chipper, according to a Facebook post from the Eagan Police Department.

Amongst the tree clippings, she found a group of baby squirrels. She put them in a box and contacted the Eagan Police Department, who connected her with a local rescue.

The rescue will now rehab the babies until they can be released into the wild.