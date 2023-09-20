Baby snow leopard makes first appearance at Como Zoo

The baby snow leopard at Como Zoo made her debut on Tuesday.

Willow was born blind on May 6. Zoo officials say that despite her blindness, she is very mobile, she loves exploring, and she’s growing quickly.

Willow and her mother have spent the last four-and-a-half months bonding in an off-exhibit habitat. Willow’s full story that can be read on Como Zoo’s website.

Snow leopards are no longer endangered but they are considered vulnerable due to poaching, loss of prey, and loss of habitat. Como Zoo is a member of the Snow Leopard Trust, which supports research and programs focused on protecting and conserving the snow leopard population.