Auto parts shop in Clearwater Township damaged by fire

An auto parts business in Clearwater Township was damaged Tuesday after the building caught fire.

The Wright County Sheriff’s Office says crews were called to Clearwater Auto Parts, located in the 16000 block of County Road 7 Northwest, close to Interstate 94, just before 11:30 a.m.

First responders found that flames had fully engulfed a building on the property when they arrived, and some grass in the area was also on fire.

The public was briefly asked to avoid the area but the fire has since been extinguished.

It’s still unclear what caused the fire.

No injuries have been reported.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS has reached out to the sheriff’s office for more information and will update this story if new details become available.