Authorities working to determine cause of inmate’s death at Sherburne County Jail

A 23-year-old woman in custody at the Sherburne County Jail died Tuesday, the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.

Detention staff found Tyrah Shawnice Davis unresponsive in her cell at 6:06 a.m. Jail staff and the Elk River Ambulance responders tried lifesaving measures, but she was declared dead at the scene, the release says.

Davis was from Little Canada and it’s unclear why she was in custody. Jail records indicate that it was related to an alleged crime on a federal level.

The death is being investigated by the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office and the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.