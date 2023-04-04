Authorities warn of scammers impersonating law enforcement in Stearns County

Authorities in Stearns County are warning residents of scammers impersonating law enforcement officials over the phone.

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says dispatchers have received several reports from people saying someone called them and claimed they were a Stearns County sergeant.

The impersonator then has requested medical information, legal documents or tried to intimidate victims over alleged unpaid fines.

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office is reminding citizens that those calls are fraudulent, as the sheriff’s ofice won’t make calls like that.

Anyone who receives a similar call, even if there’s uncertainty about its authenticity, is urged to hang up and call the sheriff’s office at 320-251-4240.