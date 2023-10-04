Authorities warn of construction machinery website scam in Brown County

A website advertising heavy construction machinery has been revealed to be a scam, according to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities received multiple reports from around the United States of a fake ALT Family Farm website operating out of Evan, Minn.

According to a news release, the website is fake and none of the pictures featuring construction equipment actually exist. The suspects behind the website told potential customers to make payments through a wireless transfer, but when customers tried to make an appointment to look at the machinery, they were unable to contact anyone.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is naming the website specifically in hopes that people will realize it is a scam. The sheriff’s office is working with the Minnesota Department of Commerce to close the website down.

If you have any information about the ALT Family Farm website, contact the Brown County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Andrew Konechne at 507-233-6716.