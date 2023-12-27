Authorities try to ID driver who nearly hit 2 kids in Pine County

Law enforcement officials are asking for the public’s help to identify the driver of a truck that nearly hit two children who were getting off a school bus last week in Willow River.

The Pine County Sheriff’s Office says it happened at around 3:22 p.m. on County Road 41 on Dec. 21.

Video captured by the bus shows two kids walking across the roadway after getting off the bus. That’s when a red 19944 Ford Ranger truck swerves around a white van that had stopped for the kids and drives past the bus, which had its stop arm out. Fortunately, the kids were able to scamper to safety.

The sheriff’s office says the Ford’s Minnesota license plate number is 116KPL.

Anyone who can help investigators find the driver is asked to call 320-629-8380.