Authorities send message to Washington County inmates hoping for information about woman’s 1988 disappearance

On Tuesday, inmates at the Washington County Jail got an alert on their county-issued tablets asking if they had any information on the 1988 disappearance of 19-year-old Susan Swedell.

Authorities are hoping this effort leads to someone coming forward with information they’ve been holding onto.

On Jan. 19, 1988, Swedell finished her shift at K-Mart in Oak Park Heights around 9 p.m. and called her mother to let her know she planned to come home to watch a movie. There were blizzard-like conditions outside, making travel difficult.

Swedell drove her maroon 1975 Oldsmobile to a gas station in Lake Elmo — a 10-minute drive in good conditions. She was seen talking to a man outside before coming inside and asking the worker if she could leave her car there due to car troubles.

Authorities say the worker asked her to move her car due to plowing, so she did and then got into the man’s vehicle, and he drove off.

The man was described as tall, well-built and white with sandy-brown shoulder-length hair. He was wearing a bomber jacket. His vehicle was described as being similar to a late 70s Ford LTD.

Swedell hasn’t been seen since that night. Her car and purse were found at the gas station the next morning, authorities said.

If you have information on Swedell’s disappearance, you can contact the Sheriff’s Office at 651-430-7850 or the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension at 651-793-7000 or bca.tips@state.mn.us.

Tipsters can remain anonymous and there is a $25,000 reward for information.