Authorities seize 3 pounds of fentanyl, 6 firearms in Brainerd

Two people were arrested in Brainerd after officials seized narcotics and firearms while conducting a search warrant earlier this week.

According to a press release from Crow Wing County, Dazaughn Ellis West, of Brainerd, and Devaughn Ellis West, of Detroit, Mich., were arrested Tuesday for first-degree controlled substance crimes and illegally possessing a firearm.

Authorities say they found between 13,000 and 15,000 fentanyl pills (about three pounds), over 200 grams of cocaine and six firearms as a result of the search warrant looking into the sale and distribution of fentanyl in Crow Wing County.

Both men are currently in Crow Wing County Jail awaiting formal charges, officials say.