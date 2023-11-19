Missing 12-year-old found safe, police say

UPDATE 10:15 p.m.:

The 12-year-old was found safe, police said.

The Fridley Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 12-year-old boy.

Corwin Panasuk left his Fridley home on Tuesday and hasn’t returned. Authorities say he has been seen in the Blaine/Spring Lake Park area.

Corwin is 5’02” and weighs 120 pounds. He has sandy brown hair and blue eyes.

If you have seen Corwin or have information on his whereabouts, call 911 or the Fridley Police Department via Anoka County dispatch at 763-427-1212.