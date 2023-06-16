Authorities seeking the public’s help in locating 15-year-old last seen June 1

The Pine County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a 15-year-old who was last seen June 1 in Brook Park.

Investigators believe that Zoe Oswald was in St. Paul on June 9 near the Xcel Energy Center, and state it is possible she may be in the Twin Cities.

Oswald was last seen wearing a crop top and faded ripped jeans. She has multiple tattoos on her hands, back, chest/sternum and legs. Investigators also believe she may have brown hair now.

Oswald is 5’05” and weighs 134 pounds. She has brown eyes.

If you see Oswald or have information on her whereabouts, call 911 or the Pine County Sheriff’s Office at 320-629-8380.